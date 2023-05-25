Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ilika Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Ilika

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

