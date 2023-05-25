Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Ilika Trading Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About Ilika
