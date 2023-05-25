Compass Point Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $8.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 69.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,744. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

