Compass Point Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 69.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

Upstart Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,744. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.