Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s current price.

RS1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 788.80 ($9.81) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 874.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 921.29.

Insider Activity at RS Group

About RS Group

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($290,000.00). 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.