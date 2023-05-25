Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been given a C$48.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE STLC opened at C$42.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

