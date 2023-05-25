Cormark Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$99.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.70. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0705882 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

