Cormark Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.32.
TSE NA opened at C$99.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.70. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
