StockNews.com Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 37.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 89,514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.