Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.
Harworth Group Price Performance
LON:HWG opened at GBX 123 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.13. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 171 ($2.13).
About Harworth Group
