Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 123 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.13. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 171 ($2.13).

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

