Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $800.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.16.

AVGO opened at $679.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $698.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.95.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

