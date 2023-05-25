Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,446.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,390 ($48,992.54). 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

