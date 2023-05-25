GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.07% from the stock’s current price.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.30 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.34. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

