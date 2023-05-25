Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.07.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$63.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.61. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

