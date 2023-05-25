Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 788.80 ($9.81) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 921.29.

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00). Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

