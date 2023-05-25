Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
TSE WPM opened at C$61.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
