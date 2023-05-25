Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$61.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.19. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5584353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

