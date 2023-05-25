Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.
Topps Tiles Price Performance
Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.40. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.68).
About Topps Tiles
