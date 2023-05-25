Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.40. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.68).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

