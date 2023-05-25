JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,399,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 483,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 263,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

