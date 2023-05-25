InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($71.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($72.76) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($72.60).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,254 ($65.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,381.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,258.89. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,796 ($72.09). The company has a market cap of £9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About InterContinental Hotels Group

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,037.31). In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,037.31). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($67.51) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,126.87). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

