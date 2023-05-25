Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,590

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Victrex Stock Performance
VCT opened at GBX 1,560 ($19.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,597.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,691.45. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.29).
Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
