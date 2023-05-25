Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Velocys Stock Down 5.6 %

VLS opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.10. The company has a market cap of £31.85 million, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.11. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

