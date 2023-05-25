Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

WIT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 109,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,739,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Wipro by 30.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 56,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

