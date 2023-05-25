Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 109,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,739,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Wipro by 30.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 56,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.