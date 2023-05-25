Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.
WIT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
