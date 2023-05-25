The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Buy

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Bridgestone Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $21.00.
About Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
