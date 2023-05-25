Scotiabank Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$71.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. ATS has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.