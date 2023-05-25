MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.91 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.84.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.8770852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

