BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

BRFS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

