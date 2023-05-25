BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
BRFS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.42.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
