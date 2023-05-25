Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.