Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

