Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

