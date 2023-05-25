BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
