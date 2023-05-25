BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.