Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

