Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.23.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Further Reading
