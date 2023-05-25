Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.