Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE AWH opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

