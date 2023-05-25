Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

