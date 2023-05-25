StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Down 0.4 %

Heska stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Heska by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Heska by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

