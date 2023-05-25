CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.73. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Further Reading
