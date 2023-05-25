World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on WWE. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.
World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
