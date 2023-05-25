World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWE. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.