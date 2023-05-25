NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NanoViricides Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.