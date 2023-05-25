NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

