Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.