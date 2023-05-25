Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

