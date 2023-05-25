Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 98,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

