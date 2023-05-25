Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
