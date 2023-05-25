Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $416.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %
DE stock opened at $354.08 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
