Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $416.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

DE stock opened at $354.08 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.