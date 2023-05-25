Analyzing Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -78.13% -35.10% -27.43% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 233.22%.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 2.03 -$78.30 million ($0.65) -3.22 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

AER Energy Resources beats Energy Vault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

