Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Critical Comparison

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,779.98%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 5.58 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.06 Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.35 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -19.81

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09%

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

