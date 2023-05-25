Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Critical Analysis

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altus Power and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altus Power and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 7.78 $55.44 million ($0.02) -245.88 Clearway Energy $1.26 billion 4.73 $582.00 million $5.27 5.62

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

