Contrasting 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM -2.11% 1.86% 0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rent the Runway and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.53 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.10 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.21 billion 0.27 $29.61 million ($0.69) -13.39

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rent the Runway and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 150.82%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Rent the Runway on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table. The Gourmet Floral and Gifts segment manages Harry & David, Wolferman’s Bakery, Vital Choice, Moose Munch, Stock Yards, Cheryl’s, Mrs. Beasley’s, The Popcorn Factory, DesignPac, 1-800-Baskets.com, Simply Chocolate, and Shari’s Berries. The BloomNet segment consists of BloomNet and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

