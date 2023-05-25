Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head to Head Review

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.74 -$13.63 million N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 2.88 $34.90 million $2.44 15.69

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -56.74% -19.42% -15.97% Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON). It operates through the following segments: CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Coals and Aluminum Ingots Supply Chain Financing/Trading, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

