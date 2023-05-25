Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 725 ($9.02) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.02) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.46) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.25 ($8.72).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 624 ($7.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 784.80 ($9.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 631.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.14.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.