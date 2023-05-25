StockNews.com Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.39. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 9,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

