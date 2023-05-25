Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,384,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

