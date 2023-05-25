Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.09) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.79) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,278 ($28.33).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,797 ($22.35) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.18). The stock has a market cap of £16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,895.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,999.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.40), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($899,783.18). Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

