Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $13.35.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
