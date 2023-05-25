Jefferies Financial Group Trims Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price to GBX 1,590

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VTXPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.61) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. Victrex has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.95.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

