Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

